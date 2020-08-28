‘Uttar Pradesh backs Centre’s decision to hold NEET, JEE’: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the state government supports Centre’s decision to conduct National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE).

The chief minister also said all activities should be carried out while following the Covid-19 protocol, adding that the B.Ed (Bachelor of Education) entrance examination was conducted for five lakh candidates in the state on August 9 and there were no complaints about the Covid-19 infection during that exam.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) should also conduct its examinations in a similar manner, he said. Adityanath was reviewing the Unlock-3 situation at a high-level meeting at his official residence in Lucknow on Friday.

Also read: 6 non-BJP states file review petition in SC for NEET, JEE postponement

The National Testing Authority (NTA), the nodal body to conduct examinations, and the central government plan to hold JEE-Main between September 1 and 6 and NEET on September 13. JEE-Main and NEET are for undergraduate engineering and medical aspirants, respectively.

A review petition was filed before the Supreme Court on Friday by ministers from six non-BJP-ruled states challenging an August 17 order of the Supreme Court which had allowed the central government to hold NEET and JEE in September despite the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

These six states are West Bengal, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Maharashtra.

Yogi Adityanath reiterated his directive for 1.50 lakh Covid-19 tests per day in the state.

All efforts should continue to break the chain of Covid-19, he said, adding that there should be an increase in medical testing with a special increase in the number of rapid antigen tests per day. The number of RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) tests per day should also go up and there should be an increase in the required manpower for the purpose, the chief minister directed officials.

He also said district magistrates should focus on pandemic work between 9 am to 10 am, inspect offices between 10 am and 11 am and redress grievances of people in their offices between 11 am and 1 pm.

The chief minister also asked additional chief secretaries/principal secretaries to carry out inspection of offices functioning under them. He said barring the employees on leave or those who were sick, 50 percent of attendance should be ensured in all the offices and action should be taken against those found absent at 9.30 am. Adityanath also said an inspection system should be implemented at the tehsil and development block levels. The same system should be followed by the police officers as well, he added.

“In the absence of district magistrates and subdivisional magistrates, any other responsible officer should follow the schedule at various levels,” he said.

Besides improving surveillance, the arrangements at the integrated command and control centres should be increased. People should be made aware of Covid-19 in such a manner that they did not feel afraid to come forward for treatment, he said.

Work on the paediatric institute coming up in Gorakhpur should be completed in time, he said. The chief minister noted that cases of malaria had been reported from some districts. He said special medical teams should be sent and necessary arrangements for medical treatment should be made available there.

Arrangements for the distribution of fertilisers should be smooth and monitored regularly, he said. He also directed officials to take action against sugar mills owners who are not clearing the dues of cane growers.

The distribution of relief and compensation to people in the flood-affected areas should be timely ensured, he said.