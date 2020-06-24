Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to announce employment for 1 crore people on June 26

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had asked authorities to do skill mapping of the migrant labourers arriving in the state. (ANI File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be making a record on June 26 by handing over employment to one crore people, Hindustan Times’ sister publication Hindustan reported. The event will be held in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Hindustan further reported.

With this, Uttar Pradesh will become the first state in the country to give employment to one crore people in one go.

Adityanath review the preparations for the event in a meeting with the officials on Tuesday. This will be the first time that PM Modi will be participating in a state-level event since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS) is going to be a major contributor assuring over 50 per cent of total jobs being created in Uttar Pradesh.

“Uttar Pradesh has about 1.80 crore MNREGA job cardholders. Out of them, 85 lakh have been active. About 15 lakh new job cards have been added in the past few months and most of them are migrant labourers,” said Sanjay Dixit, former member of the Union government’s central employment guarantee council.

Besides restoration of river, construction of rural roads, digging of ponds and pits for plantation drives and other such work is being carried out under the rural job scheme to provide work to people.

“We are roping in all many major departments to provide work in addition to jobs being provided under the MNREGS. The micro small and medium enterprises (MSME) department, public works department, horticulture department and the agencies constructing the expressways will also contribute in a big way in creation of more jobs,” chief secretary RK Tiwari had said last week about the state government’s efforts in generating employment opportunities.

Realtors’ body Naredco’s Uttar Pradesh wing will give employment to 1 lakh labourers belonging to the state at various real estate projects, the association said on Tuesday.

Last month, the Naredco-UP signed an initial pact with the Uttar Pradesh government, offering to provide employment in their real estate projects to migrant labourers who have returned to the state.

Meanwhile, former chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked Adityanath on the issue of providing one crore jobs to people of the state.

“Chief Minister made claim of providing one crore job in a rally but someone go and ask people what they got in their bags,” Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi on Tuesday.

The plan was set in motion after the arrival of migrant workers from various parts of the country to Uttar Pradesh during Covid-19 lockdown. Till last week, about 35 lakh migrant labourers had reached different districts of UP. The chief minister had asked authorities to do skill mapping of these labourers who can then be provided work according to their skills.