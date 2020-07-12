Uttar Pradesh comes up with new strategy to tackle Covid-19, offices and markets to remain closed on weekends

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to close markets and offices on weekends to check the spread of Covid-19. (ANI File Photo)

In a major decision, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided that offices and markets in the state will remain closed on Weekends (Saturday and Sunday).

The decision to close markets was taken by chief minister Yogi Adityanath to check the spread of the coronavirus disease. Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Awanish K Awasthi said that banks and other industrial units will not close down.

He also said that production in factories, movement of goods and vehicles carying essential commodities will be permitted. “Other economic activities will continue,” Awasthi said.

“There will be complete restrictions on social activities in the weekends, the health and other government departments will carry out sanitisation, screening and cleanliness drives,” the top state officials said.

The government and private offices will work for five days in the week, he added.

A state government official said that the policemen have been directed to take strict action against those violating the orders.

The state has already imposed a 55-hour mini lockdown till Monday, where except for essential and some other services, everything else is closed. The curbs will lift at 5 am on Monday.

Uttar Pradesh has been witnessing a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases. On Saturday, the state recorded 1,403 cases, up from a high of 1,347 a day before.

The state has recorded 35,092 Covid-19 positive cases so far, according to the Union health ministry.