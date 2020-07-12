Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Uttar Pradesh comes up with new strategy to tackle Covid-19, offices and markets to remain closed on weekends

Uttar Pradesh comes up with new strategy to tackle Covid-19, offices and markets to remain closed on weekends

The state has already imposed a 55-hour mini lockdown till Monday, where except for essential and some other services, everything else is closed.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 13:29 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to close markets and offices on weekends to check the spread of Covid-19. (ANI File Photo)

In a major decision, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided that offices and markets in the state will remain closed on Weekends (Saturday and Sunday).

The decision to close markets was taken by chief minister Yogi Adityanath to check the spread of the coronavirus disease. Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Awanish K Awasthi said that banks and other industrial units will not close down.

He also said that production in factories, movement of goods and vehicles carying essential commodities will be permitted. “Other economic activities will continue,” Awasthi said.

“There will be complete restrictions on social activities in the weekends, the health and other government departments will carry out sanitisation, screening and cleanliness drives,” the top state officials said.



The government and private offices will work for five days in the week, he added.

A state government official said that the policemen have been directed to take strict action against those violating the orders.

The state has already imposed a 55-hour mini lockdown till Monday, where except for essential and some other services, everything else is closed. The curbs will lift at 5 am on Monday.

Uttar Pradesh has been witnessing a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases. On Saturday, the state recorded 1,403 cases, up from a high of 1,347 a day before.

The state has recorded 35,092 Covid-19 positive cases so far, according to the Union health ministry.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Govt updates self-declaration form for passengers as Covid-19 recovery improves
Jul 12, 2020 13:27 IST
Covid-19: Offices and markets in UP to remain closed on weekends
Jul 12, 2020 13:29 IST
SFI holds protest rallies against MHRD advisory on university exams
Jul 12, 2020 13:13 IST
West Bengal reports 1,344 new Covid-19 cases
Jul 12, 2020 13:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.