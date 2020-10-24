Uttar Pradesh coming off Covid-19 peak, claim officials, set a new target

Officials say they will use the time to upgrade health infrastructure in the state and to train medical staff for any sharp hike in future. (HT Photo)

Uttar Pradesh districts with the maximum Covid-19 caseload are now showing a high recovery rate and a low infection rate. At least 11 such districts have a recovery rate close to or above 90%, and experts say this will give time for a revamp of the health infrastructure if a second wave hits.

“A fall in fresh cases cannot be a time to relax but it is certainly an opportunity to upgrade the health infrastructure and also improve the medical manpower,” said IMA (Lucknow) former president PK Gupta.

Additional chief secretary (health and family welfare) Amit Mohan Prasad said the strategy adopted by the department – preventive measures combined with awareness campaign – checked the infection surge across the state.

While the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients in the state increased to 92.47%, the case fatality rate has come down to 1.46%. There has been a fall of 40,000 in active cases in comparison to September 17, when the active Covid cases’ graph peaked to 68,235.

Prasad said all the 75 districts witnessed a major surge in coronavirus infection but at different times, thereby helping in not spreading the health machinery thin. He added that quality health services were provided to patients in each district. After attaining the peak in all 75 districts, the Covid-19 infection is on a decline in the state, he said.

Even as Covid-19 cases are on a decline, the state health machinery is working continuously to improve the recovery rate further and also bring down the fatality rate by increasing sample testing, surveillance, contact tracing and by providing quality service to patients in hospitals, he said.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Ensure death audit of Covid-19 fatalities, chief secretary tells officials

“The world is talking about a second wave. And if it happens, we need to be prepared. This can be done by adding health infrastructure and training more staff in Covid management,” said Gupta.

“The best time to train more medical staff is now, when cases are going down and load upon hospitals is reduced. In the next few weeks, if we can add more to the infrastructure and train more people across the state it will really help,” said association of international doctors’ secretary-general Abhishek Shukla.

Also Read: Mission Shakti: Yogi Adityanath orders glass room in all UP police stations for women complainants

Jhansi, considered the gateway to Uttar Pradesh, witnessed a spike in Covid-19 cases in September. District magistrate (DM) Andra Vamsi said that following the multi-pronged strategy, the district was able to check the spread of infection and improve the recovery rate to 93.80%. Early detection and early admission helped in quick recovery, he said.

Private hospitals were activated to provide treatment to patients and the district administration increased vigilance in areas that witnessed large gatherings of people including markets and public places, Vamsi said.

Meerut DM K Balaji said to check the fatality rate, the district administration analysed the death of patients. Focus was on the reasons for deaths and on adopting the right strategy to check mortality. Hospitals adopted fresh strategies and treatment techniques to check deaths. The new treatment plan paid dividends in checking fatalities and improving the recovery rate, he said.