UP Congress chief under house arrest ahead of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka's Hathras visit: Party

UP Congress chief under house arrest ahead of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka’s Hathras visit: Party

Ajay Kumar Lallu said he has been placed under house-arrest ahead of the visit of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to meet the woman who was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras.

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 11:12 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Congress party said on Saturday the chief of its Uttar Pradesh unit, Ajay Kumar Lallu, was placed under house arrest ahead of the visit of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to meet the family of the 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was allegedly gang-raped and murdered.

“UP Congress President Shri Ajay Kumar Lallu ji has been placed under house arrest. How scared is this government. We are not going to stop,” the UP Congress tweeted.

Ajay Kumar Lallu also said he has been placed under house-arrest. “What is the state government trying to hide? Whom does it want to save? Today, women in Uttar Pradesh are unsafe. There is lawlessness in the state,” he was quotes as saying by news agency ANI.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will meet the family of the Dalit woman along with other leaders on Saturday, a couple of days after they were stopped by the Uttar Pradesh police on their way to her village.



“Congress MPs under the leadership of former Congress President Shri. @RahulGandhi will go to #Hathras today afternoon to meet the grieving family of the 19 year old daughter of Uttar Pradesh, who was brutally assaulted & murdered,” senior party leader KC Venugopal tweeted earlier in the day.

“@INCIndia delegation led by Shri. @RahulGandhi will meet the family members to hear their grievances & demand justice for the victim & her family who have been denied justice & severely traumatized by the BJP Government in UP,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were stopped by the police when they were on their way to meet the woman’s family on Thursday.

