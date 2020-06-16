Uttar Pradesh Congress chief granted bail in ‘fake bus list’ case

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court approved the bail application of the Congress leader who was arrested from Agra on May 20. (Photo @AjayLalluINC)

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu, who was arrested on charges of fraud for allegedly submitting a fake list of 1,000 buses to the Yogi government for ferrying migrant labourers, was granted bail on Tuesday by the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court.

Justice Attau Rahman Masoodi approved the bail application of the Congress leader who was arrested from Agra on May 20.

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared on behalf of the UP Congress chief through videoconferencing.

“Having heard learned counsel for the parties and keeping in view the overall facts and circumstances of the case but without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case, let the applicant Ajay Kumar Lallu be released on bail on his furnishing a personal bond with two sureties to the satisfaction of the court concerned,” observed the court.

Earlier, the Agra court had granted bail to the UP Congress president but the Lucknow police again arrested him in connection with the alleged forgery related with the list of buses provided by the Congress party that allegedly had registration numbers of auto-rickshaws, cars and trucks.

“The applicant shall remain present, in person, before the trial court on the dates fixed for opening of the case, framing of charge and recording of statement under Section 313 Cr.P.C,” said the court.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s personal secretary Sandeep Singh is a co-accused in the same case and has applied for anticipatory bail. The case will come up for hearing on Wednesday.