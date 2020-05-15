Uttar Pradesh Covid-19 tally inches towards 4,000-mark after 147 new cases surface

Migrants travelling in trucks on Lucknow-Faizabad national highway during the Covid-19 lockdown, in Lucknow on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

The number of Covid-19 cases inches towards the 4,000-mark in Uttar Pradesh after 147 new cases surfaced on Thursday, Hindustan Times’s Hindi language publication Hindustan reported. The number of Covid-19 positive cases in the state has now reached 3,902.

Out of these new cases, 49 were reported in Ghaziabad, Meerut and Moradabad, Hindustan said.

While 2072 people have been cured of the disease, 1,742 are still in hospitals across the state. Two fresh deaths were reported from Meerut and Pratapgarh, raising the toll to 88 in the state.

Of the total fatalities, Agra has reported the maximum number of deaths in the state at 24. It is followed by 15 from Meerut, nine from Moradabad, six from Kanpur Nagar and four each from Firozabad and Mathura.

Three deaths each have been reported from Aligarh and Gautam Buddh Nagar, two each from Ghaziabad and Jhansi and one each from Pratapgarh, Sant Kabir Nagar, Hapur, Lalitpur, Allahabad, Etah, Mainpuri, Bijnore, Kanpur Dehat, Amroha, Bareilly, Basti, Bulandshahr, Lucknow, Varanasi and Shravasti.

Earlier, Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters that the testing capacity in Uttar Pradesh has been increased. As many as 5,833 Covid-19 tests were conducted across the state on Wednesday, which is a record, he said.

“We are emphasising on surveillance and over three crore people have been surveyed by 73,131 teams in UP. Those having symptoms (of Covid-19) have been given required treatment,” Prasad said.

He also asked the village and mohalla surveillance committees to keep an eye on the migrant labourers coming to the states from other parts of the country. He has also asked people to use face mask outside their home and follow social distancing norms.

The state authorities have asked people to show sympathy to those affected by the coronavirus disease.