Uttar Pradesh Covid-19 tally reaches 14,091; Noida, Agra lead surge

Sate health officials said that 8,904 people have recovered from Covid-19 across Uttar Pradesh and the state has 5,259 active coronavirus cases.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 10:15 IST

By hindustantimes.cm | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A man undergoes thermal screening at a mall in Noida on Tuesday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The number of coronavirus disease cases in Uttar Pradesh reached 14,091 on Wednesday, according to Union health ministry update at 8 am.

The districts with highest caseload are Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) - with 1,099 cases - and Agra - with 1,075 cases. The other such districts are Kanpur (over 800 in rural and urban combined), Ghaziabad (673) and Lucknow (653).

Agra reported three deaths and 18 new cases reported till Wednesday morning, state health department officials said.

Of the total Covid-19 affected patients in the city, 883 have recovered and been discharged.



The specially appointed nodal officer state Energy Secretary M Devraj held extensive discussions with the department heads, and visited the Covid-19 hospitals.

The police have, meanwhile, intensified patrolling and checking of vehicles.

Noida recorded 27 new cases of the coronavirus disease till Tuesday. Thirteen people have died in the district due to Covid-19.

A 29-year-old man died on Tuesday, the youngest to die due to the disease in the district. He was admitted to the private Sharda Hospital in Greater Noida.

News agency PTI quoted health officials as saying that 13,682 samples have been collected so far for Covid-19 testing in the district. The recovery rate of patients stood at 50.57 per cent.

Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said on Tuesday that 8,904 people have recovered from the disease across Uttar Pradesh and the state has 5,259 active coronavirus cases.

He said 13,966 tests were conducted in the state on Monday, adding that accredited social health activists (ASHAs) were visiting villages to trace those who have returned from other parts of the country.

