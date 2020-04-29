Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Uttar Pradesh Covid-19 update: Number of cases cross 2,000-mark, 34 dead

Uttar Pradesh Covid-19 update: Number of cases cross 2,000-mark, 34 dead

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials on Tuesday to encourage use of plasma therapy to check the spread of Covid-19.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 08:31 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacts with students who were brought back to their homes from Kota, via video conferencing in Lucknow on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

The number of Covid-19 positive cases in Uttar Pradesh crossed the 2,000-mark as 66 more people tested positive for the disease on Tuesday.

Three more people died on Tuesday, taking the Covid-19 death toll to 34 in the state.

The fresh cases were reported from different parts of the state, including 17 from Agra, followed by 12 from Varanasi and eight from Kanpur Nagar, according to state health department.

Of the overall deaths in Uttar Pradesh, Agra accounts for 12, followed by Moradabad (6) and Meerut (5). Four Covid-19 deaths have taken place in Kanpur, one death has been reported each from Basti, Varanasi, Bulandshahr, Lucknow, Firozabad, Aligarh and Srawasti.



The fresh cases brought the total count in the state’s 60 districts to 2,053, the statement said.

Briefing the reporters in Lucknow on Tuesday, Principal Secretary Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad said the work of forming a committee for monitoring and prevention of medical infection in each district is almost complete.

“This committee will work under the supervision of Additional Chief Medical Officer. The committee will have representatives from district hospital, women’s hospital, IMA, WHO, UNICEF and Pollution Control Board as members,” Prasad said.

The count of active Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 1,557.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials on Tuesday to encourage use of plasma therapy, while steps are already underway at various places to create ‘plasma banks’. Several people who have recovered after contracting the virus have offered to donate their plasma for treatment of others.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 54
Apr 29, 2020 12:03 IST
‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
Apr 29, 2020 12:02 IST
Kejriwal shares ‘happy’ news, says only 3 of 529 media persons Covid-19 positive in Delhi
Apr 29, 2020 11:02 IST
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
Apr 29, 2020 11:01 IST

latest news

Amazon India now offers instant credit to users with Pay Later service
Apr 29, 2020 11:56 IST
Covid-19: Air India, Indian Navy on standby to evacuate Indians from Gulf
Apr 29, 2020 11:55 IST
YouTube expands fact-check feature to US video searches during pandemic
Apr 29, 2020 11:48 IST
CBSE says no change in decision regarding holding of Class 10th, 12th board exams
Apr 29, 2020 11:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.