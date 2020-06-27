Uttar Pradesh logs 607 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, tally nears 21,000-mark

There are 6,684 active cases and 14,215 patients have been cured and discharged so far in the state, the official said. (HT PHOTO.)

Uttar Pradesh reported 607 new Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s coronavirus tally to 20,943, Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said on Saturday.

Till date, at least 649 patients have succumbed to the coronavirus infection in Uttar Pradesh.

There are 6,684 active cases and 14,215 patients have been cured and discharged so far in the state, the official said.

He said 19,387 tests for the disease were held in the last 24 hours and 6,42,833 tests have been done in the state so far.

Of the 384 new deaths reported in the country till Saturday morning, 175 were in Maharashtra, 63 in Delhi, 46 in Tamil Nadu, 19 in Uttar Pradesh, 18 in Gujarat, 13 in Haryana, 12 in Andhra Pradesh, 10 each in West Bengal and Karnataka.

Barely six days after it recorded four lakh infections, India’s Covid-19 tally raced past the five lakh mark on Saturday with the highest single-day surge of 18,552 fresh cases, with the death toll climbing to 15,685, according to Union health ministry data.

The viral caseload soared to 5,08,953, while 384 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

It took 110 days for the coronavirus infection in the country to reach one lakh while just 39 days more to go past the five lakh-mark on June 27.

Praising UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath for his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the vast preparations made by the Uttar Pradesh chief minister had saved at least 85,000 lives, something that was unthinkable before 2017.

PM Modi, who launched the ‘Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rozgar Abhiyan” scheme seeking to promote local entrepreneurship with industrial associations to generate jobs, said CM Adityanath had managed to turn the epidemic into an opportunity which the governments prior to 2017 would have avoided.