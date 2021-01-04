Sections
Uttar Pradesh gears up for Covid vaccine dry run on January 5

The Centre has already successfully conducted a two-day pilot Covid-19 vaccination drive in eight districts in four states on December 28-29.

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 22:06 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The staff at Noida Child PGI hospital premises gets ready for Covid-19 vaccination dry run on Monday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

As India gears up for a Covid-19 vaccination drive, the government is conducting dry runs to assess the preparedness for administering shots to millions of people. One such dry run will be conducted in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday (January 5).

“This drive will be carried out in six sites in every district - three of them urban and three rural,” Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said on Monday, according to a tweet posted by Government of UP.

 

The Uttar Pradesh government has released detailed guidelines for the statewide dry run which will start at 10 am.



The guidelines have been issued by Prasad which have directions for divisional commissioners and district magistrates. They have been asked to make syringes, vaccine, AEFI (Adverse Event Following Immunization) kit and other logistics available at dry run sites.

The setup at the dry run centres includes a waiting and observation area. The district authorities have been asked to ensure proper sitting arrangements in these areas. The district authorities have to ensure that the vaccination team reaches the site 45 minutes in advance, according to the guidelines.

Prasad also said that sector officers will be appointed to ensure that the dry run sessions take place on time.

The Centre has already successfully conducted a two-day pilot Covid-19 vaccination drive in eight districts in four states on December 28-29. These states are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat and Punjab.

Around 1,50,000 vaccinators have been trained so far, covering over 700 districts across the country.

The focus of the dry run being conducted in coordination with the Centre will be on management of any possible AEFI. In addition, the states will also emphasise adherence and management of infection control practices at the session site, to prevent disease transmission.

India’s drugs regulator had on Sunday approved AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute (SII), and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted the approval on the basis of recommendations by a Covid-19 Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation.

