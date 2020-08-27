Uttar Pradesh gets 18 air routes under Centre’s UDAN scheme

Besides, Uttar Pradesh there was a special focus on North-Eastern Regions, hill states, and islands. The awarding of these 78 routes under UDAN 4 is in line with the Act East Policy of the Central government. (Photo Reuters)

The ministry of civil aviation has approved 18 new air routes for Uttar Pradesh, enhancing the connectivity of Kanpur, Moradabad, Aligarh, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Shravasti and Bareilly.

“In Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur has been the major beneficiary in the latest routes sanctioned,” said Usha Padhee, joint secretary, ministry of civil aviation.

Specifically, the routes for Uttar Pradesh announced on Thursday are Kanpur (Chakeri) to Moradabad, Moradabad to Kanpur (Chakeri), Kanpur (Chakeri) to Aligarh, Aligarh to Kanpur, Chitrakoot to Prayagraj, Prayagraj to Chitrakoot, Chitrakoot to Varanasi, Chitrakoot to Kanpur, Kanpur to Chitrakoot, Kanpur to Shravasti, Shravasti to Varanasi, Varanasi to Shravasti, Shravasti to Prayagraj, Prayagraj to Shravasti, Bareilly to Delhi and Delhi to Bareilly.

The step has been taken under the Fourth Round of the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), UdeDesh Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN).

“Following three successful rounds of bidding, the ministry of civil aviation launched the 4th round of UDAN in December 2019. However, in Uttar Pradesh we have come out with 18 new routes for air services.

“Besides, Uttar Pradesh there was a special focus on North-Eastern Regions, hill states, and islands. The awarding of these 78 routes under UDAN 4 is in line with the Act East Policy of the Central government. The airports that had already been developed by AAI are given higher priority under the scheme,” said Padhee.

Under UDAN 4, the operation of helicopter and seaplanes is also incorporated. The ministry has operationalised 274 UDAN routes that have connected 45 airports and three heliports.

In all, 29 served, eight unserved (including two heliports and one water aerodrome), and two underserved airports have been included in the list for approved routes.

Overall, 766 routes have been sanctioned (across the country) so far under the UDAN scheme.