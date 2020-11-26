Uttar Pradesh govt invokes ESMA, bans strikes

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA), banning strikes in all state government departments, corporations and authorities for a period of six months.

Additional chief secretary, appointment and personnel, Mukul Singhal issued the notification stating that in exercise of the powers under sub section (1) of the section-3 of the Uttar Pradesh Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1966 (UP Act No 30 of 1966), the state government prohibited strike for a period of six months from the date of the notification.

The decision came on the eve of Thursday’s nationwide strike called by central trade unions and which has been supported by certain state government employees’ organizations. Around 25 crore workers are expected to participate in the strike.

A statement issued by the joint forum comprising 10 central trade unions said the Independent Sectoral Federations and Associations in the central and state government employees and in the public sector enterprises had served the strike notice in most of the places. Similarly, the industrial units in the private sector, big and small, have also submitted notices to this effect in most parts of the country.

A state government spokesperson said the Act mandated imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year or fine which may extend to Rs 1,000 or both, to any person who instigated a strike which was illegal under the Act. The Act also gave the police the right to arrest without a warrant anybody violating the Act’s provisions, he said.