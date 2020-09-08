Uttar Pradesh lifts weekend lockdown; no curbs on markets

The latest decision comes after the state administration on September 1 had decided to lift the weekend lockdown in the state on Saturdays. (PTI)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday revoked its order of mandatory closure of markets on Sunday, reverting to the pre-coronavirus lockdown arrangement.

According to a statement, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said in a review meeting that markets will now close as per their earlier schedule instead of the weekly closure on Sunday.

He said except containment zones, hotels and restaurants should be made operational in all areas and it should be ensured that all safety measures are followed.

The latest decision comes after the state administration on September 1 had decided to lift the weekend lockdown in the state on Saturdays.

Adityanath also asked the officials to create more employment opportunities as the Covid-19 induced lockdown has left a huge number of people unemployed.

He also said that except hotels and restaurants should be allowed to operate in all areas and by following all safety measures listed by the union health ministry in regards to the coronavirus disease. The restrictions will continue in the containment zones.

