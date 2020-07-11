Uttar Pradesh enters 55-hour-long lockdown, govt vows strict action against violators

LDuring the lockdown, medical and health services and essential services will continue as before. Petrol pumps and ‘dhabas’ (eateries usually present on the highways) would also be allowed to operate. (Dheeraj Dhawan / Hindustan Times )

Uttar Pradesh is currently under a strict lockdown keeping in view the rise in coronavirus cases. The lockdown kicked off from 10 pm on Friday and will remain in place till 5 am on Monday. The Yogi Adityanath government, however, described it as an imposition of curbs on certain activities to keep the spread of virus under check. Barring essential services, everything else is shut across the state till Monday 5 am.

Sharpest spike

Just before the commencement of the lockdown, the state’s Covid-19 tally jumped to 33,700 on Friday with the highest single-day spike of 1,338 fresh infections. The previous highest single-day spike in fresh cases - 1,332 - was recorded on July 7.

Strict action against violators

The government has decided to take a strict action against those who step out without face covers in public places. The administration has increased the penalty on violators from Rs 100 to Rs 500, additional chief secretary and principal secretary (health) Amit Mohan Prasad said on Friday.

Sanitisation campaign amid lockdown

Meanwhile, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directives to officials concerned for the special cleanliness and sanitisation campaign which will begin today.

In a video conference with all divisional commissioners, district magistrates and senior administrative and police officials on Friday, Adityanath said the campaign should be carried out on July 11 and 12 in all rural and urban areas, news agency PTI reported.

What’s open, what’s not

During the lockdown, medical and health services and essential services will continue as before. Petrol pumps and ‘dhabas’ (eateries usually present on the highways) would also be allowed to operate. Air and rail services will operate uninterrupted as before. Industrial units, which work continuously, would remain open in rural areas along with large construction works of expressways, bridges, roads and private projects. Essential services are allowed, so is the movement of essential service providers.

All offices and markets in urban and rural areas will remain closed. Bus services, other than those ferrying passengers to railway stations, would be prohibited.

