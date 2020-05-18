Sections
Home / India News / Uttar Pradesh okays Priyanka Gandhi’s request for Congress to run 1,000 buses for migrants

Uttar Pradesh okays Priyanka Gandhi’s request for Congress to run 1,000 buses for migrants

While the state agreed, the ruling BJP hit out at the party over what it called “cheap, political drama”.

Updated: May 18, 2020 17:19 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday accepted Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s request to allow the Congress to run 1,000 buses to ferry migrant workers to their home in the state.

Additional state chief secretary, home, Awanish Awasthi, in response to Priyanka’ Gandhi’s letter to Yogi Adityanath, wrote that the state government accepts the proposal. He asked the Congress leader to submit details of 1,000 buses, their drivers and conductors so that they could serve the migrant workers.

While the state agreed, the ruling BJP hit out at the party over what it called “cheap, political drama”.

“Why did they send the buses to UP border instead of making arrangements to bring migrants directly from their party-ruled states to UP. It’s cheap political drama of the Congress party,” said UP BJP spokesman Chandramohan.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami fumes at Centre over “unreasonable” riders to nod for more borrowing
May 18, 2020 17:14 IST
Kids ‘N Krayons gets children Corona-ready with first COVID-19 pre-school syllabus
May 18, 2020 17:10 IST
What Are The Odds trailer: Netflix’s whimsical love story arrives in 2 days
May 18, 2020 17:08 IST
Cafes, churches reopen in Italy, Greece
May 18, 2020 17:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.