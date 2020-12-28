Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections: Name missing from voters’ list? Here’s what to do

The State Election Commission (SEC), Uttar Pradesh, has prepared the initial draft of the voters’ list for the upcoming three-tier Panchayat elections. The list will be available from December 28 to January 3 with the assistant electoral registration officer (AERO) or with the booth level officer (BLO). The list can also be accessed on the commission’s official website, sec.up.nic.in.

However, it is also possible that some people might find their name missing from the voters’ list despite being registered voters. Here’s what to do in such a scenario:

1. On the homepage of the SEC-UP website, click on the section ‘Voter Services.’ In the new tab that opens, there will be a list of services, including one which says ‘Apply For Name Addition.’ Under this, click on ‘Click to Register.’

2. Another new tab will open. Fill in the application form and click on ‘Submit.’ However, it is to be noted that any person, who has registered more than once, shall have his/her registration cancelled.

3. Alternatively, click on ‘Form 2’ under ‘Offline Voter Form’ on the website. Print/download the form, fill it up and submit it to the AERO or to the BLO. Alternatively, the form is available with either of the officers as well.

4. ‘Form 3’ is for modification or rectification of any error in the details while ‘Form 4’ is for the deletion of name from the voters’ list. These forms, just like ‘Form 2,’ are available both online and offline.

5. The SEC will review all claims between January 4 and January 11, followed by the publication of the final voters’ list on January 22.

Last month, the BLOs had conducted a door-to-door drive to collect details about the voters. During this drive, names of those turning 18 years old on January 21, 2021 were included on the voters’ list. Also, names of deceased and duplicate voters were dropped from the list.