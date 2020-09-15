Sections
Home / India News / Uttar Pradesh: Patient’s kin forcibly take away oxygen cylinder from govt hospital

Uttar Pradesh: Patient’s kin forcibly take away oxygen cylinder from govt hospital

An official at Kotwali police station said a probe is in progress

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 08:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Varanasi

A patient’s relatives forcibly took away an oxygen cylinder from eastern Uttar Pradesh’s (UP) Ballia district government hospital after the critically ill patient was referred to a hospital in Varanasi on September 13 evening, police said.

Ramesh Prasad Gupta, chief pharmacist at the healthcare facility, said Ankit Singh, a resident of Kharauni village in Ballia, was admitted to the district hospital on September 12.

Dr Anurag Singh, pharmacist Pankaj Upadhyaya and ward boy Sanjay Kumar were on duty and Singh received proper treatment, Gupta said.

However, he was referred to a hospital in Varanasi the following day (September 13) because of his critical condition.



Gupta alleged Singh’s relatives forcibly took away the oxygen cylinder. Dr BP Singh, chief medical superintendent of the hospital, was informed about the incident.

Later, Dr Singh apprised the district police authorities about the patient’s relatives’ alleged indiscretion.

An official at Kotwali police station said a probe is in progress.

