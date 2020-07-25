Sections
Home / India News / Uttar Pradesh reports single-day spike of 2,984 new Covid-19 cases, 39 deaths

Uttar Pradesh reports single-day spike of 2,984 new Covid-19 cases, 39 deaths

The number of active cases in the state stood at 22,452 and 2,191 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, according to the health department data.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 20:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

The first Covid-19 infection case in Uttar Pradesh was reported from Agra on March 2. Since then, the tally has crossed the 63,000 mark in 145 days. (ANI PHOTO.)

Uttar Pradesh on Saturday reported the steepest one-day spike of 2,984 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the tally to 63,742, according to official data. There were 39 more deaths in the last 24 hours as the total count of fatalities went up to 1,387.

Among the fresh Covid-19 cases, the maximum 429 were reported from Lucknow, 174 from Ballia, 171 from Kanpur, 164 from Varanasi and 101 from Ghaziabad, according to data available with the state health department.

Kanpur and Varanasi reported five deaths each, Gorakhpur four and Prayagraj, Bareilly, Firozabad and Sultanpur two each. There was one death each in Lucknow, Jhansi, Bulandshahr, Moradabad, Hapur, Sambhal, Hardoi, Sant Kabir Nagar, Rampur, Etawah, Kannauj, Mau, Pilibhit, Rae Bareli, Bhadohi, Bahraich and Balrampur.

“Apart from the districts reporting a major chunk of positive cases, other districts also need attention to bring down the death rate. For instance, Etah has reported over 250 cases and 10 deaths till now. Similarly, Shravasti reported 105 cases and two deaths,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary- general of the Association of International Doctors.



The number of active cases in the state stood at 22,452 and 2,191 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, according to the health department data.

The first Covid-19 infection case in Uttar Pradesh was reported from Agra on March 2. Since then, the tally has crossed the 63,000 mark in 145 days. As many as 39,425 cases have been reported in July alone. This is 61.9% of the state’s total Covid-19 count. The state’s Covid-19 tally was 24,285 on July 1. The grim milestone of 1,000 cases was crossed on April 20, about 49 days after the first case was reported.

The total count was above 10,000 cases on June 6. It crossed 20,000 cases on June 25 and 30,000 on July 8. It stood at 41,471 on July 15, 53,598 on July 21 and 60,771 on July 24.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

China slams ‘forced entry’ of US federal agents into its Houston consulate
Jul 25, 2020 21:49 IST
Sourav Ganguly tests negative for Covid-19
Jul 25, 2020 21:45 IST
Coronavirus crisis: The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave
Jul 25, 2020 21:47 IST
As cost cutting measure, Railways stops British-era practice of using Dak messengers
Jul 25, 2020 21:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.