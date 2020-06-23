Sections
Uttar Pradesh’s Covid-19 recovery rate at 63.31% is better than other states

There were 11,601 Covid-19 patients, out of 17,731, who have been discharged in the state until June 21. Now there are 6,186 active cases in Uttar Pradesh, according to data.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 10:41 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A medical worker collects a swab sample from a person to conduct Covid-19 tests at District Hospital in Sector 30, Noida on Friday. (Sunil Ghosh /HT Photo)

The recovery rate of patients of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, is higher than most of the states hit by the pandemic and it has seen a steady decrease in the number of active cases.

Hindustan, HT’s sister publication, cited Amit Mohan Prasad—UP’s additional chief secretary of the medical and health department—as saying that more than 11,000 Covid-19 patients have been cured so far taking the recovery rate to 63.31%.

There were 11,601 patients, out of 17,731, who have been discharged in the state until June 21. Now there are 6,186 active cases in the northern state, according to data

The rate of the active cases is also improving at a rapid rate in UP as patients are getting discharged from hospitals. At present, only 36.40% of active cases are in the state.



On June 21, 596 people were found infected with Sars-Cov-2, the virus which causes the coronavirus disease and 626 patients were discharged. Prasad also said that 569 people have died in the state so far.

Prasad said that 150,79 samples were tested in the state on Sunday and 574,340 samples have been tested in the state.

He also said that rapid antigen tests will also be started in the state soon. In the first phase, this investigation will be started in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Kanpur Nagar.

After this, the test will be conducted in western Uttar Pradesh, especially in the districts under the National Capital Region (NCR), he said.

