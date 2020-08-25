Sections
Home / India News / ‘Uttar Pradesh’s Covid-19 testing figures far ahead of WHO norms’: Top official

‘Uttar Pradesh’s Covid-19 testing figures far ahead of WHO norms’: Top official

The state has been conducting 32,000 tests per 10 lakh (1 million) population which was four times the norms set by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the official said.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 12:50 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Lucknow

A security guard demonstrates the use of thermal screening equipment. (Bloomberg)

Uttar Pradesh has conducted a total of 46.74 lakh (4.67 million) Covid-19 tests till date with 1,21,553 samples tested on Sunday alone, additional chief secretary (health and family welfare) Amit Mohan Prasad said on Monday.

The state has been conducting 32,000 tests per 10 lakh (1 million) population which was four times the norms set by the World Health Organisation (WHO), he said.

Uttar Pradesh has been able to keep the positivity rate below 5 percent. Between August 1 and 23, the positivity rate in UP remained 4.8 percent, the top official added.

Prasad said there were 49,288 active coronavirus patients in the state, including 24,482 people in home isolation, 2,134 in private hospitals and 269 in hotel isolation. The remaining were admitted in state government-run facilities. Only asymptomatic patients were permitted home isolation, he said, adding that they would have to be moved to hospital if any symptoms surfaced.



The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients in the state had increased to 72.82 percent, he said. Out of 77,608 people who had opted for home isolation till now, 53,126 have recovered from the disease.

As many as 62,744 Covid helpdesks have been established across the state. These helpdesks have identified 6.75 lakh symptomatic people so far and their samples were sent for testing, Prasad said.

Additional chief secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said there were 14,642 containment zones across the state. The health teams have surveyed 13.62 lakh houses and 79.27 lakh people, he said. Currently, there are 37,688 positive cases in these containment zones.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shares guide to skincare
Aug 25, 2020 12:54 IST
‘Uttar Pradesh’s Covid-19 testing figures far ahead of WHO norms’: Top official
Aug 25, 2020 12:50 IST
Rachakonda Police shares funny video warning netizens against fake news
Aug 25, 2020 12:50 IST
HC refuses to interfere with PG medical course admissions
Aug 25, 2020 12:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.