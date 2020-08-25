‘Uttar Pradesh’s Covid-19 testing figures far ahead of WHO norms’: Top official

Uttar Pradesh has conducted a total of 46.74 lakh (4.67 million) Covid-19 tests till date with 1,21,553 samples tested on Sunday alone, additional chief secretary (health and family welfare) Amit Mohan Prasad said on Monday.

The state has been conducting 32,000 tests per 10 lakh (1 million) population which was four times the norms set by the World Health Organisation (WHO), he said.

Uttar Pradesh has been able to keep the positivity rate below 5 percent. Between August 1 and 23, the positivity rate in UP remained 4.8 percent, the top official added.

Prasad said there were 49,288 active coronavirus patients in the state, including 24,482 people in home isolation, 2,134 in private hospitals and 269 in hotel isolation. The remaining were admitted in state government-run facilities. Only asymptomatic patients were permitted home isolation, he said, adding that they would have to be moved to hospital if any symptoms surfaced.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients in the state had increased to 72.82 percent, he said. Out of 77,608 people who had opted for home isolation till now, 53,126 have recovered from the disease.

As many as 62,744 Covid helpdesks have been established across the state. These helpdesks have identified 6.75 lakh symptomatic people so far and their samples were sent for testing, Prasad said.

Additional chief secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said there were 14,642 containment zones across the state. The health teams have surveyed 13.62 lakh houses and 79.27 lakh people, he said. Currently, there are 37,688 positive cases in these containment zones.