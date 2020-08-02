Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Kamla Rani, minister in Yogi Adityanath cabinet, dies of Covid-19

Kamla Rani, minister in Yogi Adityanath cabinet, dies of Covid-19

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Kamla Rani, who was undergoing treatment for coronavirus at a Lucknow hospital, died on Sunday morning. She was 62.Kamala Rani, minister of technical...

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 10:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com,

Uttar Pradesh minister Kamla Rani died of Covid-19 on Sunday. (@kamalranivarun/Twitter Photo )

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Kamla Rani, who was undergoing treatment for coronavirus at a Lucknow hospital, died on Sunday morning. She was 62.

Kamala Rani, minister of technical education in the state government, was admitted to a Rajdhani Covid hospital on July 18.

“The condition of minister deteriorated after infection in lungs. She was put on life support system. Despite the best efforts of doctors she passed away on Sunday,” said Director PGI professor Radha Krishna Dheeman.

