Sections
Home / India News / Uttar Pradesh sees steepest one-day spike with 2,250 new Covid-19 cases, 38 more die

Uttar Pradesh sees steepest one-day spike with 2,250 new Covid-19 cases, 38 more die

This is the second time that a single day’s new Covid-19 infections have crossed the 2,000-mark in Uttar Pradesh.

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 21:01 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Among the fresh cases, 392 were reported from Lucknow, 168 from Kanpur, 125 from Gautam Buddha Nagar, 104 from Jhansi, 100 from Prayagraj and 79 from Ghaziabad. (HT PHOTO.)

Uttar Pradesh on Sunday reported the steepest one-day spike of 2,250 fresh Covid-19 cases, according to official data. With this, the overall tally of infected patients touched 49,523 in the state. Thirty-eight deaths in the last 24 hours took the death toll to 1,146, the state health department data added.

This is the second time that a single day’s new Covid-19 infections have crossed the 2,000-mark in Uttar Pradesh.

Among the fresh cases, 392 were reported from Lucknow, 168 from Kanpur, 125 from Gautam Buddha Nagar, 104 from Jhansi, 100 from Prayagraj and 79 from Ghaziabad.

Kanpur reported eight deaths, Bareilly four, Rampur three and Lucknow, Prayagraj, Sambhal, Gonda, Ballia and Hamirpur two each. One death each was reported from Meerut, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Bahraich, Gorakhpur, Etawah, Maharajganj, Bhadohi, Jhansi, and Mahoba, according to state health department data.



Additional chief secretary, medical, health and family welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said that 44,130 samples were tested for Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the total number of samples tested so far in the state to 14,70,426.

“There are 18,256 active cases in the state, while a total of 29,845 patients have been discharged from hospitals so far after recovering from the disease. The death toll is at 1,146,” he said.

“As Covid-19 cases are rising in the state, people need to be careful while stepping out of the house, particularly those with some other medical problem,” said Dr Sandeep Kapoor, director of Healthcity Hospital in Lucknow’s Gomtinagar.

The first Covid-19 case in Uttar Pradesh was reported from Agra on March 2.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PM Narendra Modi takes stock of Covid-19 situation in various states
Jul 19, 2020 21:05 IST
Uttar Pradesh sees steepest one-day spike with 2,250 new Covid-19 cases, 38 more die
Jul 19, 2020 21:01 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: Over 25 lakh affected in Assam flood and all the latest news
Jul 19, 2020 20:59 IST
Record spike of nearly 5,000 cases pushes TN Covid-19 tally over 1.7 lakh
Jul 19, 2020 20:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.