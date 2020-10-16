Uttar Pradesh SIT concludes probe in Hathras rape case, to submit report soon

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government has completed its probe into the gang rape of the 19-year-old Dalit woman last month in the state’s Hathras district, news agency ANI reported on Friday. The SIT will soon submit its report to the state government, the agency added.

Amid outrage over the handling of the case by the local administration, chief minister Yogi Adityanath recommended that the Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) must take forward the probe. Following the chief minister’s recommendation and a notification by the Centre, the rape and murder case was handed over to the central agency.

The SIT formed by the state, however, continued its investigation and encouraged people to come forward and record their statements if they were aware of any details related to the case.

CBI is now carrying out the investigation and has registered a case against the four accused named by the woman before she died. All the men belong to the Thakur community and are currently lodged in a jail in Aligarh. The central agency has so far questioned the family members of both the victim and the accused and also the policemen associated with the case.

CBI, however, will not probe the cases related to alleged criminal conspiracy to spread caste conflict, instigating violence, incidents of vicious propaganda by sections of media and political interests, a senior agency official told HT. These cases were registered by the state government.

Following the sexual assault on September 14, the woman died at a Delhi hospital on September 29 and was cremated the next day at 2:30am against the wish of her family. The family has alleged that they could not even see her face before the cremation.