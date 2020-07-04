Uttar Pradesh surpasses 25,000-mark, Meghalaya lone state with under 100 cases: Covid-19 state tally

In another sharp rise in Covid-19 cases, India has reported 22,771 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, taking the Covid-19 tally to 648,315. As per the latest data shared by the Ministry of Health, while 394,226 people have recovered from the deadly contagion across the country, the Covid-19 death toll in India stands at 18,655.

Uttar Pradesh, which is the state with the fifth-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country, witnessed its tally zoom beyond the 25,000-mark on Saturday. Maharashtra continues to lead with its tally inching toward the 2 lakh mark. In the national capital, Covid-19 cases are soon to surpass 95,000. Meghalaya is the only state with under 100 coronavirus cases.

Here’s taking a look at the statewise situation of Covid-19 infections across the country.

Maharashtra

The state Covid-19 tally jumped to 192,990 on Saturday. Over 104,687 people have recovered from coronavirus in Maharashtra while 8,376 have died.

Tamil Nadu

With 102,721 coronavirus cases, Tamil Nadu is the state with second-highest coronavirus cases in the country and has witnessed 1,385 coronavirus fatalities. The number of patients who have recovered from coronavirus in the state stands at 58,378.

Delhi

The national capital is the third worst-hit in India with coronavirus cases jumping to 94,695 on Saturday. As many as 65,624 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Delhi while 2,923 have succumbed to the infection.

Gujarat

Gujarat has seen Covid-19 cases reach 34,600 on Saturday. The state has seen 24,933 people recover from coronavirus while 1,904 people have died.

Uttar Pradesh

The Covid-19 tally in Uttar Pradesh has jumped to 25,797 while the number of recoveries has touched 17,597. The state’s death toll stands at 749.

West Bengal

As many as 20,488 people have contracted Covid-19 in West Bengal till date. The state has seen 13,571 recover from coronavirus while 717 people have been killed.

Telangana

The state’s Covid-19 tally stands at 20,462 coronavirus cases. While 10,195 people have recovered from the disease, the Covid-19 death toll has jumped to 283 in the state.

Karnataka

The South India state has witnessed 19,710 coronavirus cases till date while two hundred and ninety-three people have lost their lives to the deadly contagion in the state. Nearly 8,805 patients have recovered from the disease in Karnataka.

Rajasthan

The state has reported 19,052 Covid-19 cases till date. Covid-19 death toll in Rajasthan stands at 440 while 15,281 patients have recovered.

Haryana

The coronavirus tally in Haryana has touched 16,003 while the death toll stands at 255. Over 11,691 people have recovered from the contagion in Haryana.

Other states

Over 14,200 people have been infected by coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh till date. Andhra Pradesh has 14,297 Covid-19 patients. The number of Covid-19 positive cases in Bihar nears 11,000, while the tally in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 8,019.

In Odisha, cases have jumped to 8,106 while Assam has reported 9,673 cases till date. Punjab’s Covid-19 tally stands at 5,937, and the number of cases in Kerala is 4,964. Covid-19 tally in Uttarakhand is over 3,000 cases.

Nagaland, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Tripura, Manipur, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, have less than 3,000 but more than 500 Covid-19 cases.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Mizoram, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Andaman and Nicobar Islands have reported 500 Covid-19 cases or less. Meghalaya is the lone state with less than 100 Covid-19 cases.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.