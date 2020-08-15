Uttar Pradesh tops in automobile sale despite Covid-19 pandemic

Notwithstanding the raging Covid-19 pandemic, the sale of automobiles is climbing faster in Uttar Pradesh than any other state in the country, indicates the central government’s state-wise data on the registration of new vehicles.

Uttar Pradesh, for the second consecutive month after the lockdown rules were relaxed, emerged as the leader in terms of both registration of new automobiles as well as revenue collection from the transport sector in July. Not only did the state register the highest number of automobiles in the country in July, it also improved its own tally over June by nearly 75%.

“As per the state-wise data obtained from the central government’s records, UP is number one in registration of new vehicles and collection of revenue by way of tax accruing from such vehicles and activities, including driving license fee, fitness test fee etc,” said transport commissioner Dheeraj Sahu.

As per the data, as many as 2,01,528 vehicles were registered in UP in July. Of these, 1,96,086 were cars and two-wheelers and 5,442 transport or commercial vehicles like trucks and buses. Of the total new vehicles registered, 1,63,515 were two-wheelers and 18,905 four-wheelers; the rest 19,108 were commercial vehicles like buses, trucks, taxis etc.

Distantly following UP in registration of new vehicles in the same month are Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Gujarat. In June, UP registered 1.5 lakh new vehicles.

“Compared to July 2019, there is still decline in the registration/sale of vehicles by 35% in two wheelers, 10% in four-wheelers and 69% in transport or commercial vehicles,” Sahu said, adding, “But the good thing is that the gap is closing down every month.”

Also, in terms of revenue earned from registration of new vehicles and other activities other than enforcement, UP was on the top in July. The state earned a total Rs 424.53 crore of which Rs 387.80 crore came from registration of vehicles alone.

Maharashtra (Rs 347.12 crore), Karnataka (Rs 320.83 crore), Tamil Nadu (Rs 281.49 crore) and Rajasthan (Rs 278.01 crore) came second, third, fourth and fifth respectively.