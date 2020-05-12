Uttarakhand: 23-year-old tests Covid-19 positive, total state tally now at 69

Uttarakhand has tested 10,471 swab samples so far, including 1,228 from the Nainital district that has reported 11 Covid-19 positive cases. (Photo santosh kumar/Hindustan Times)

A 23-year-old girl, who had recently returned from Gurugram to Haldwani in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district, tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive on Tuesday, state health officials said.

The hill state has reported 69 Covid-19 positive cases so far, and the first to be recorded in the past two days. This was also the first Covid-19 positive case in the Nainital district after 18 days since April 24.

“The 23-year-old female patient’s swab samples tested positive at Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) in Haldwani. She recently came to Haldwani from Gurugram,” said the daily bulletin issued by the state health department.

Uttarakhand has tested 10,471 swab samples so far, including 1,228 from the Nainital district that has reported 11 Covid-19 positive cases.

On Sunday, a migrant, who returned to Uttarkashi district from Surat on May 7, tested Covid-19 positive.

The district lost its green zone tag after its first Covid-19 positive case was reported.