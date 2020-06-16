Uttarakhand: 30-year-old man killed after getting ‘accidentally’ shot in chest by another man

Sections
The deceased has been identified as Kailash Chand, who fell by the stray bullet that hit him on his chest.

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dehradun

A man (30) got killed after was allegedly shot by a stray bullet that got accidentally fired from a rifle of another man (25), who was cleaning the weapon, at Majheda village in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district on Monday evening, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Kailash Chand, who fell by the stray bullet that hit him on his chest. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but was doctors declared him brought dead on arrival, the officials added.

“Chand had returned to his native village after undergoing institutional quarantine on his return from Delhi amid the easing of nationwide lockdown restrictions, which were enforced from March 25 to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak. On Monday evening, he was sitting in his verandah with his mother, when the stray bullet hit him on his chest and he slumped on the ground,” said a villager, requesting anonymity.

“Later, it was found that the bullet was accidentally fired from the rifle of fellow villager Vinod Chand, who was cleaning the weapon. Police personnel reached the spot shortly after the incident and an investigation has started,” he added.



“The accused has been arrested. A probe is on,” said Manoj Mehta, sub-inspector of a local police station.

