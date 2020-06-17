Sections
Home / Dehradun / Uttarakhand: 43 fresh Covid-19 positive cases take state tally to 1,985

Uttarakhand: 43 fresh Covid-19 positive cases take state tally to 1,985

Of the new cases, four patients were local residents without any recent travel history, two were close contacts of those who earlier had contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease, and another two were healthcare workers from Dehradun.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 16:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dehradun

Fresh Covid-19 positive cases were reported from the following districts: Almora (14), Dehradun (8), Nainital (8), Pauri Garhwal (1), Tehri Garhwal (9), Rudraprayag (2) and Uttarkashi (1). Photo by Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times

Uttarakhand reported 43 fresh coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases on Wednesday, as the overall tally in the hill state rose to 1,985.

Of the new cases, four patients were local residents without any recent travel history, two were close contacts of those who earlier had contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease, and another two were healthcare workers from Dehradun.

All the other patients had recently returned to the state from Delhi-national capital region (NCR), Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Punjab amid the easing of nationwide lockdown restrictions, which were imposed from March 25 to contain the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Fresh Covid-19 positive cases were reported from the following districts: Almora (14), Dehradun (8), Nainital (8), Pauri Garhwal (1), Tehri Garhwal (9), Rudraprayag (2) and Uttarkashi (1).



On Wednesday, 14 patients were discharged from hospitals, including Dehradun (11) and Chamoli (3) districts, after they recovered from the viral infection.

So far, 1,230 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the hill state.

Uttarakhand has tested over 4,9000 swab samples, of which the results of more than 4,800 are still pending.

Dehradun district has reported the maximum number of Covid-19 positive cases at 507, followed by Nainital (348), Tehri Garhwal (317) and Haridwar (238). While, Uttarakashi district is the least affected by the viral outbreak, as it has recorded 40 Covid-19 positive cases.

The state has a recovery rate and the spread of infection at 61.96% and 4.67%, respectively. The rate of doubling of cases -- based on the last seven days -- stands at 25.66 days.

Uttarakhand has 86 containment zones spread across five districts, including Haridwar (51), Dehradun (21), Tehri Garhwal (10) and two each in Udham Singh Nagar and Pauri Garhwal.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

South Africa to trial unique three-team limited overs fixture
Jun 17, 2020 16:54 IST
Retail therapy is still a world away in the post-lockdown era
Jun 17, 2020 16:53 IST
DME AP Recruitment 2020: 737 vacancies for Assistant professors notified, apply from June 19
Jun 17, 2020 16:53 IST
Flushing toilets can release virus-containing particles. Here’s how
Jun 17, 2020 16:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.