52-year-old woman tests positive for Covid-19 in Uttarakhand, total tally touches 70

This is the first Covid-19 positive case to be reported from Dehradun since May 8. The doubling rate in the past seven days in the Dehradun district reduced to 84.89 from 167.38 days.

Updated: May 13, 2020 18:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dehradun

A firefighter sprays disinfectant at a police station during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Dehradun, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. (PTI)

A 52-year-old woman from Dehradun tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive on Wednesday, as Uttarakand’s overall tally rose to 70.

“A 52-year-old female patient’s swab samples tested Covid-19 positive at the Doon Medical College,” said the daily bulletin issued by the state health department.

This is the first Covid-19 positive case to be reported from Dehradun since May 8. The doubling rate in the past seven days in the Dehradun district reduced to 84.89 from 167.38 days. So far, the district has reported 36 Covid-19 positive cases, and 26 patients have recovered.

On Tuesday, a 23-year-old girl, who had recently returned from Gurugram to Haldwani in the Nainital district, had tested Covid-19 positive. This was the first Covid-19 positive case in the Nainital district since April 24.



Uttarakhand has tested 10,792 swab samples to date, and the maximum number of tests has been conducted in Dehradun, Nainital, Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts in the hill state.

