Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Uttarakhand adds 376 new Covid-19 cases; state tally crosses 58,000-mark

Uttarakhand adds 376 new Covid-19 cases; state tally crosses 58,000-mark

Dehradun district has reported the maximum of 16,120 Covid-19 cases so far followed by Haridwar (10,590), US Nagar (9,178) and Nainital (6,852).

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 23:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dehradun

Uttarakhand has so far tested over 9.02 lakh samples for coronavirus of which results of over 13,700 are awaited. (Image used for representation). (AP PHOTO.)

With 376 fresh Covid-19 cases, Uttarakhand on Sunday crossed the 58,000-mark, taking the state’s coronavirus tally to 58,024.

According to the bulletin released by the state health department on Sunday evening, a maximum of 128 new cases were reported from Dehradun district. The fresh cases reported in other districts included Almora (4), Bageshwar (11), Chamoli (29), Champawat (16), Haridwar (28), Nainital (34), Pauri (42), Pithoragarh (8), Rudraprayag (10), Tehri (31), US Nagar (22) and Uttarkashi (13).

Dehradun district has reported the maximum of 16,120 Covid-19 cases so far followed by Haridwar (10,590), US Nagar (9,178) and Nainital (6,852).

Out of 58,024 people who have tested positive so far, a total of 50,982 have recovered successfully, taking the recovery rate in the state to 87.86%.



Of the 162 Covid-19 patients who were discharged from different hospitals in the state on Sunday, a maximum of 42 were from Haridwar district.

The state reported the death of three Covid-19 patients. With this, the death toll of Covid-19 patients increased to 927 in the state. Out of the 927 deaths, 244 are due to coronavirus, while the others died due to co-morbidities.

The state has so far tested over 9.02 lakh samples of which results of over 13,700 are awaited.

Uttarakhand currently has 80 containment zones in eight districts including a maximum of 32 in Dehradun district.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi has abdicated his responsibility in tackling Covid-19 pandemic: Sonia Gandhi
Oct 18, 2020 21:19 IST
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
Oct 18, 2020 20:33 IST
IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Highlights: KXIP beat MI in 2nd Super Over
Oct 19, 2020 00:42 IST
Donald Trump, Joe Biden are campaigning across country from each other
Oct 18, 2020 21:44 IST

latest news

RR Predicted XI against CSK: Smith to make a change in bowling department
Oct 19, 2020 00:53 IST
Timely EMI payers may be rewarded
Oct 19, 2020 00:48 IST
15-year-old raped in UP, accused arrested
Oct 19, 2020 00:39 IST
Share of farm fires in PM2.5 forecast to rise
Oct 19, 2020 00:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.