Uttarakhand adds 376 new Covid-19 cases; state tally crosses 58,000-mark

With 376 fresh Covid-19 cases, Uttarakhand on Sunday crossed the 58,000-mark, taking the state’s coronavirus tally to 58,024.

According to the bulletin released by the state health department on Sunday evening, a maximum of 128 new cases were reported from Dehradun district. The fresh cases reported in other districts included Almora (4), Bageshwar (11), Chamoli (29), Champawat (16), Haridwar (28), Nainital (34), Pauri (42), Pithoragarh (8), Rudraprayag (10), Tehri (31), US Nagar (22) and Uttarkashi (13).

Dehradun district has reported the maximum of 16,120 Covid-19 cases so far followed by Haridwar (10,590), US Nagar (9,178) and Nainital (6,852).

Out of 58,024 people who have tested positive so far, a total of 50,982 have recovered successfully, taking the recovery rate in the state to 87.86%.

Of the 162 Covid-19 patients who were discharged from different hospitals in the state on Sunday, a maximum of 42 were from Haridwar district.

The state reported the death of three Covid-19 patients. With this, the death toll of Covid-19 patients increased to 927 in the state. Out of the 927 deaths, 244 are due to coronavirus, while the others died due to co-morbidities.

The state has so far tested over 9.02 lakh samples of which results of over 13,700 are awaited.

Uttarakhand currently has 80 containment zones in eight districts including a maximum of 32 in Dehradun district.