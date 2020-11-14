Sections
Uttarakhand adds 467 new Covid-19 cases, CM warns against bursting firecrackers on Diwali

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in his address to the people of the state on the eve of Diwali urged them to minimize the use of firecrackers.

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 12:37 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dehradun

Out of 67,706, who have tested positive so far, a total of 61,732 have recovered successfully, taking the recovery rate in the state to 91.18%. (AFP PHOTO.)

Uttarakhand reported 467 new Covid-19 cases on Friday taking the tally of total cases to 67,705.

Four more Covid-19 patients also died in the state taking the death toll to 1097.

Out of 67,706, who have tested positive so far, a total of 61,732 have recovered successfully, taking the recovery rate in the state to 91.18%.

The positivity rate in Uttarakhand now stands at 5.80%. Also, 300 Covid-19 positive people recovered from the infection on Friday.



According to the health bulletin issued on Friday, Dehradun district has so far reported the maximum of 18,778 Covid-19 cases followed by Haridwar (11,452), US Nagar (9,838) and Nainital (7,825). Uttarakhand currently has three containment zones in two districts including two in Dehradun district.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in his address to the people of the state on the eve of Diwali urged them to minimize the use of firecrackers.

“Due to the pandemic, people should try to minimize the use of firecrackers and try to celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali to contribute towards environment conservation,” Rawat said.

He also urged the people of Uttarakhand to take all precautions when venturing out of the house.

“We should understand that the Covid-19 pandemic is not over. We have to wear masks when in public and maintain proper social distance to prevent the infection from spreading,” he said.

