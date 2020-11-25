Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Uttarakhand adds 482 new Covid-19 cases, 12 more patients die

Uttarakhand adds 482 new Covid-19 cases, 12 more patients die

Out of 72,642 who have tested positive so far, a total of 66,147 have recovered, taking the recovery rate in the state to 91.06%. The positivity rate in Uttarakhand now stands at 5.68%.

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 22:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dehradun

Dehradun district has so far reported a maximum of 20,583 Covid-19 cases followed by Haridwar (11,914), US Nagar (10,182) and Nainital (8,372). (HT PHOTO.)

Uttarakhand on Wednesday reported 482 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s tally to 72,642. Twelve more Covid-19 patients also died in the state, taking the death toll to 1185.

Out of 72,642 who have tested positive so far, a total of 66,147 have recovered, taking the recovery rate in the state to 91.06%. The positivity rate in Uttarakhand now stands at 5.68%.

On Wednesday, 444 Covid-19 positive people recovered and were discharged from hospitals in different districts of the state with a maximum of 140 from Dehradun district.

According to the health bulletin issued on Wednesday, a maximum of 157 cases were reported from Dehradun district. With five positive cases, Bageshwar district reported the least number of cases on Wednesday.

Dehradun district has so far reported a maximum of 20,583 Covid-19 cases followed by Haridwar (11,914), US Nagar (10,182) and Nainital (8,372).

The state health department has so far tested 12.77 lakh people of which results of over 16,900 are pending.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Cyclone Nivar to make landfall after 2 am on Thursday, says NDRF chief
Nov 25, 2020 21:42 IST
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Nov 25, 2020 17:35 IST
MHA issues new Covid guidelines: What is permitted and what is not?
Nov 25, 2020 17:34 IST
India leases hi-tech US naval drones to boost surveillance, intel
Nov 25, 2020 20:44 IST

latest news

Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona dies of heart attack: Reports
Nov 25, 2020 22:11 IST
Train services resume: Coolies, vendors struggle to make ends meet in Ludhiana
Nov 25, 2020 22:10 IST
Meet 25-year-old Syed Areej Safvi, first Ladishah girl from Kashmir
Nov 25, 2020 22:10 IST
Authorities warn people not to let moose lick their cars. Here’s why
Nov 25, 2020 22:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.