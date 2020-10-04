Uttarakhand adds 503 fresh Covid-19 cases, state tally crosses 50,000-mark

Sections
Dehradun district has reported the maximum of 13,474 Covid-19 cases so far followed by Haridwar (9636), US Nagar (8428) and Nainital (6031).

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 00:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dehradun

Out of 50,062 who have tested positive in Uttarakhand so far, a total of 41,095 have recovered successfully, taking the recovery rate in the state to 82.09%. (HT PHOTO.)

Uttarakhand on Saturday crossed the 50,000 mark in Covid-19 cases, with 503 new patients taking the state tally to 50,062.

Out of 50,062 who have tested positive so far, a total of 41,095 have recovered successfully, taking the recovery rate in the state to 82.09 %.

Also, 919 Covid-19 patients were discharged from different hospitals in the state on Saturday with a maximum of 275 from US Nagar district.

The state reported the death of 12 Covid-19 patients. Of the 12 deaths, two were due to coronavirus while the rest were due to co-morbidities.



With this, the death toll of Covid-19 patients increased to 648 in the state. Out of the 648 deaths, 204 are due to coronavirus, while the others died due to co-morbidities.

According to the medical bulletin released by the state health department on Saturday evening, a maximum of 142 fresh cases were reported from Dehradun district followed by Haridwar (99), Tehri (72), Nainital (71), Uttarkashi (34), US Nagar (32), Pauri (16), Bageshwar (13), Champawat (10), Rudraprayag (7), Chamoli (4) and Pithoragarh (3).

Dehradun district has reported the maximum of 13,474 Covid-19 cases so far followed by Haridwar (9636), US Nagar (8428) and Nainital (6031).

The rate of doubling of cases based on the last seven days now stands at 64.67 days, while the positivity rate is 7.07 %.

The state has so far tested over 7.3 lakh samples of which results of over 14,400 are awaited.

Uttarakhand, currently has 247 containment zones in eight districts including a maximum of 96 in Haridwar district.

