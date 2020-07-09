Sections
Home / India News / Uttarakhand: After 18-month-old baby, leopard now kills elderly woman in same area

Panic has spread among villagers in the Bhaisiyachhana block of Almora district after the local residents found the half-eaten body of the elderly woman on Wednesday evening, where the baby, Harshit, was killed on Monday.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 17:36 IST

By Mohan Rajput, Hindustan Times Rudrapur

The woman’s half-eaten body was found by villagers around 100 metres away from her house on the evening of July 8, 2020. (Representational Photo )

A man-eater leopard is striking with impunity in Uttarakhand’s Almora district, said forest officials, while reporting the death of a woman (70) due to the animal’s attack after an 18-month-old baby got killed in the same area on Monday.

The block is located about 20 kilometres (km) from Almora town, the district headquarters, in the hill state’s Kumaon region.

Earlier on Tuesday, state forest department officials had declared the leopard a “man-eater” after it claimed five lives in the area.



Sanchita Verma, range officer, Almora, said, Anandi Devi (70), wife of late Hari Ram of Petshaal village, had gone missing since Tuesday evening. Her half-eaten body was found by villagers around 100 metres away from her house the following evening. “She used to live alone, as her husband had passed away. Forest officials reached the spot after the villagers informed them and took the body in their possession. Later, the body was handed over to her relatives after an autopsy was done, ” Verma said.

Petshaal village is located 15 km away from Almora town.

“We have installed a cage in Petshaal village and deployed forest officials there to catch the man-eater leopard. Two cages have also been set up in Udal village,” she said

Shooter Shaifi Ashif from Bijnore in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh reached Almora on Wednesday evening at the invitation of the state forest department officials and a hunt has been launched for the man-eater leopard.

A delegation of local Congress workers has handed over a memorandum to Nitin Singh Bhadauria, district magistrate (DM), Almora, urging him to pass it on to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

The memorandum has demanded an immediate elimination of the man-eater leopard from the Bhaisiyachhana block of Almora district.

