Uttarakhand allows festive bath for all on Somvati Amavasya before Mahakumbh

After eight months, pilgrims from other states can take sacred Ganga dip in Haridwar on a major festive bathe since Covid-19 restrictions came into effect in mid-March. Somvati Amavasya festive bathe which falls on December 14 will witness both participation of pilgrims from within the state and other states.

Local priests, trader fraternity and seers had resented the blanket ban on Kartik Poornima festive bath on November 30 for pilgrims after which, the local administration allowed Haridwar residents to take Ganga dip but pilgrims from other states were not allowed. This time, with permissions in place, many pilgrims from other states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Kumaon region were seen arriving on Sunday evening itself with many rest houses and hotels already reporting bookings from these states.

While there is no blanket ban on the arrival of pilgrims from other states for Somvati Amavasya, restrictions and preventive measures as per standard operating procedures and guidelines for Covid-19 containment will be in place for the festive bath.

“But in case there is a huge influx of pilgrims from other states, then we might now allow more pilgrims to enter the state to check overcrowding here,” said Haridwar district magistrate C Ravi Shankar.

Administrative and police officials have been directed to ensure strict implementation of social distancing norms and wearing of face masks and to encourage devotees to avoid coming to Haridwar for the occasion.

“Anyone found violating the guidelines will be dealt sternly under Epidemic Disease Act 1897 and Disaster Management Act-2005,” said the Haridwar DM.

Ganga Sabha, which manages affairs of the sanctum sanctorum of Brahamkund, Har-Ki-Pauri, has welcomed the decision to allow pilgrims in a restrictive manner for Somwati Amawasya.

“Ganga Sabha is ready to cooperate with the local and mela administration in ensuring pilgrim management. Somwati Amawasya will be the last festive bath before Mahakumbh so it assumes more importance for administration too. People come for Somvati Amavasya bath with immense faith, though everyone needs to abide by social distancing norms while coming for a bath at Ganga ghats,” said Ganga Sabha president Praveen Jha.