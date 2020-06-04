Uttarakhand announces Rs 1 lakh ex-gratia for kin of Covid-19 casualties

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat during a virtual meeting to take stock of the Covid-19 situation in the state. (HT PHOTO)

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday announced that the kin of those who die due to Covid-19 in the state will be given ex-gratia payment of Rs one lakh.

“Dependents of those who die of coronavirus in the state will be given financial assistance of Rs one lakh by the government,” the chief minister said at a virtual review meeting.

Ten people have died of Covid-19 in the state so far including two on Thursday afternoon.

Rawat also said that people should be constantly made aware of the necessity of physical distancing and wearing masks even outside containment zone. He said strict action should be taken against those who do not follow such measures.

The CM also instructed officials to conduct surprise checks on those who have been home-quarantined to ensure that they are following all the norms. He also said that special attention should be paid to quarantine facilities in villages and the village heads should be given sufficient funds.

He also instructed district magistrates to plug gaps in health infrastructure. “All the district magistrates should do a gap analysis of infrastructure and logistics, assessing the requirements of the coming time. Be sure to raise facilities and equipment according to this gap. We also need people’s support in this fight against Covid-19 and strictness and awareness are out two major weapons.”

With Dehradun becoming the district with the maximum number of cases in the state with 323 cases, the chief minister said that the capital city will be completely closed and sanitised over Saturday and Sunday.

“Given the rising Covid-19 cases which have a connection with positive cases detected from the Niranjanpur vegetable market, the market will be closed for two days and alternate arrangements should be made,” said Rawat.

The government also decided that Dehardun will remain shut every Saturday and Sunday until further orders.

On Thursday, 21 cases detected from Dehradun were found to be close contacts of earlier cases in connection with the Niranjanpur vegetable market, the biggest vegetable mart in the state. Uttarakhand’s Covid-19 tally now stands at 1,145.