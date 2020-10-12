Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Uttarakhand BJP councillor shot dead in front of his house in Kumaon

Uttarakhand BJP councillor shot dead in front of his house in Kumaon

The assailants who came in a car, asked the victim to come out of his house and then shot him several times.

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 12:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rudrapur

Police said the murder was due to old enmity. (Representative Photo/Getty Images)

A BJP councillor of Rudrapur municipal corporation was shot dead in front of his house on Monday morning by some unidentified men in Udham Singh Nagar district, police said.

According to the police, the unidentified assailants came in a car and the murder was due to old enmity

Daleep Singh Kunwar, senior superintendent of police (SSP), US Nagar, said, “Some car-borne miscreants arrived at the councillor’s house and called him out, As he reached near the car, the miscreant opened fire on him and fled from the spot.”

Prakash Dhami 40, a resident of Agrasen Nagar, Bhadaipura was councillor in Rudrapur municipal corporation. The killers arrived at his residence around 8 am.



“Dhami tried to run for his safety but the miscreants chased him and fired at him again”, the SSP said.

Dhami was rushed to a private hospital and later to a district hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. He was elected as councillor unopposed in 2018 from ward 13. Later he joined BJP.

Kunwar said, “It is a matter of old enmity and we have formed police teams to solve the case. All the accused will be arrested soon”.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

DRDO fires Nirbhay cruise missile into sea, hits abort after 8 minutes
Oct 12, 2020 12:24 IST
LIVE: Power restored in Mumbai’s western suburbs, neighbouring Thane
Oct 12, 2020 12:29 IST
PLA rotating troops on north Pangong Tso, signals disengagement is far off
Oct 12, 2020 08:25 IST
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 recovery rate rises to 86.36%, says health ministry
Oct 12, 2020 11:43 IST

latest news

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2020 winner is Kerala’s Aryananda Babu
Oct 12, 2020 12:33 IST
All about an idli: British professor’s tweet sparks not so ‘boring’ debate
Oct 12, 2020 12:30 IST
Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli calls the shots in nomination task
Oct 12, 2020 12:30 IST
IPL 2020, RCB vs KKR Live Streaming: When and where to watch
Oct 12, 2020 12:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.