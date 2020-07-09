Sections
Home / India News / Uttarakhand braces for wet spell after MeT office sounds rain alert

Uttarakhand braces for wet spell after MeT office sounds rain alert

The MeT department predicted that light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at most places in Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Almora, Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar districts of Uttarakhand.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 19:17 IST

By HT Correspondent| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times Dehradun/Haridwar

A water-logged street in Haridwar after heavy rain. (HT PHOTO)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at many places across Uttarakhand for Friday.

The MeT department predicted that light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at most places in Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Almora, Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar districts.

Rain is also likely at many places in Dehradun, Pauri, Tehri, Uttarkashi, Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts, and a few places in Haridwar district on Friday.

Heavy rainfall across the state since the last few days has triggered landslides at many places with major highways being blocked due to debris.



In Haridwar, incessant rain in the past two days has led to water logging at various colonies and intersections affecting normal.

The water level of Ganga is 1.60 meter below the danger level of 293 meter. As a precautionary measure administration has cautioned villagers and slum dwellers residing near the river and asked them to stay away from it during the rainy season.

Additional police personnel and city patrol unit (CPU) were deployed at water logged intersections and highway points to divert and manage traffic. Traffic snarls were reported for over two hours from various parts of the city.

Haridwar Mayor Anita Sharma has blamed local legislator and urban development minister Madan Kaushik for not cooperating with her in providing a long term solution of water logging in the city.

“For the past 20 years he (Kaushik) has been the local legislator. He is also the urban development cabinet minister but the water logging problem has still not been solved. Owing to political interests, the BJP government has been ignoring my suggestions and proposals in this regard,” said Sharma.

Denying the mayor’s charges, Kaushik said that already work has started under Amrit Yojana to provide a permanent solution to water logging at Chandracharya square, the busiest square of Haridwar.

Meanwhile, in Pauri Garhwal, 11 village roads were blocked due to landslides triggered by rainfall.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19 pandemic in Africa is now reaching ‘full speed’
Jul 09, 2020 19:55 IST
Disneyland issues safety guidelines as it prepares to reopen on July 11
Jul 09, 2020 19:49 IST
Tamil Nadu reports 4,231 new Covid cases, state tally past 1.26 lakh mark
Jul 09, 2020 19:49 IST
Jagdeep’s grandson Meezaan mourns his death, shares priceless memory
Jul 09, 2020 19:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.