Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Uttarakhand civic agency staff tranquilize a bull after it attacks local BJP leader

Uttarakhand civic agency staff tranquilize a bull after it attacks local BJP leader

The bull attacked Khulbe in Shanti Nagar area of Haldwani when he was returning home after purchasing milk from the nearby market on Tuesday.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 21:53 IST

By Ankur Sharma, Hindustan Times Haldwani

Mahesh Khulbe, who is a member of the BJP’s state working committee, had to be hospitalised for treatment after his arm was fractured in the incident. (HT PHOTO.)

Uttarakhand civic authorities in Kumaon tranquilized a bull and caught it on Wednesday, a day after it attacked a BJP leader and injured him in the region.

The 52-year-old BJP leader, Mahesh Khulbe, who is a member of the BJP’s state working committee, had to be hospitalised for treatment after his arm was fractured in the incident. The bull has been sent to the local cow shelter.

The bull had also attacked other people in Haldwani and complaints regarding the attacks were made to the officials at the Haldwani municipal corporation, who assured of forming a team to tackle such incidents.

The bull attacked Khulbe in Shanti Nagar area of Haldwani when he was returning home after purchasing milk from the nearby market on Tuesday.



Mahesh Khulbe said he was bringing milk from the nearby dairy when suddenly, a bull ran towards him. “I was terror-stricken. It was a huge bull. I ran for my life and jumped into an empty plot, which had a boundary around it. While jumping, I fell down and fractured my left arm. When I stood up, the bull again rushed towards me and hit me,” he said.

“I have complained regarding this bull to Dr. Jogendra Rautela, mayor Haldwani-Kathgodam Municipal Corporation and DM Nainital,” he added.

Dr. Manoj Kandpal, city health officer of Haldwani Kathgodam Municipal Corporation said, “We sent employees to track the bull, who have caught it after tranquilizing it. The bull has been taken to a cow shelter. Apart from this, we will form a joint team of animal husbandry department and municipal corporation personnel to deal with such incidents.”

There are many stray animals roaming in Haldwani city. This is not the first such incident. Earlier too a bull had attacked one PS Dhami, a resident of Siddharth City on Rampur road in Haldwani.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

At event to commemorate Indian doctor, China envoy prods New Delhi for talks
Oct 14, 2020 22:25 IST
20 killed as heavy rains lash Hyderabad and suburbs, 10 die in Andhra
Oct 14, 2020 21:05 IST
India roasts Imran Khan adviser’s claim of New Delhi’s outreach to Pak
Oct 14, 2020 18:36 IST
LIVE: Delhi’s coronavirus infection tally rises to 3,17,548
Oct 14, 2020 22:07 IST

latest news

HP assembly speaker, minister Markanda among 247 test positive for Covid
Oct 14, 2020 22:24 IST
Napoli handed 3-0 loss, docked a point for missing Juve game
Oct 14, 2020 22:25 IST
Vikas Khanna asks how people forget native language after moving abroad
Oct 14, 2020 22:23 IST
Infosys to roll out salary hikes from Jan 2021; pay special incentive to junior staff
Oct 14, 2020 22:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.