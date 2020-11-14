Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Uttarakhand CM celebrates Diwali with army, ITBP jawans in Uttarkashi

Uttarakhand CM celebrates Diwali with army, ITBP jawans in Uttarkashi

Trivendra Rawat said he has a special relationship with troopers since his father was also in the army.

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 19:25 IST

By Kalyan Das, Hindustan Times Dehradun

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat with army soldiers at Harsil valley in Uttarkashi district. (Uttarakhand CMO)

On a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed soldiers at Rajasthan’s Longewala post, Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat celebrated Diwali with the jawans of the army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in Uttarkashi district near Indo-China border on Saturday.

Rawat first visited the ITBP jawans at Kopang area and then the army troopers in Harsil valley area of the district.

Addressing the ITBP jawans at Kopang while celebrating Diwali with them, he said, “I am fortunate to spend time with you all. Uttarakhand has a deep rooted relationship with army and paramilitary forces. My father was also in the army, due to which I have a special relation with the jawans.”

“We are very grateful to our jawans that they serve the country in difficult conditions miles away from their families so that we can live peacefully. The people of the country always respect the sacrifice they make for the country,” said Rawat.

The CM also offered his condolences to the family members of Border Security Force (BSF) sub-inspector Rakesh Dobhal who made the supreme sacrifice in encounter with the terrorists in Baramulla area of Jammu on Friday evening.

Dobhal, 37, was a resident of Rishikesh and is survived by his wife and a 10-year-old daughter. He had joined BSF in 2004 and was posted in Jammu since last one year.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India concerned over situation in South China Sea that ‘erode trust’
Nov 14, 2020 20:44 IST
PM Modi rides on ‘aatmanirbhar’ fire power to send message to Pak, China
Nov 14, 2020 19:19 IST
India summons Pakistani chargé d’affaires to protest LOC ceasefire breach
Nov 14, 2020 20:02 IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia perform ‘Diwali Pujan’ at Akshardham Temple
Nov 14, 2020 19:51 IST

latest news

India concerned over situation in South China Sea that ‘erode trust’
Nov 14, 2020 20:44 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: India summons Pakistani chargé d’affaires to protest civilian deaths in LoC shelling and all the latest news
Nov 14, 2020 20:32 IST
US state secretary Mike Pompeo extends his greetings on Diwali
Nov 14, 2020 20:30 IST
Does sound have a shape? Hypnotising video may leave you asking so
Nov 14, 2020 20:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.