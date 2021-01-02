Sections
Home / India News / Uttarakhand CM discharged from Delhi’s AIIMS, has ‘no Covid symptoms’

Trivendra Singh Rawat tested positive for the virus on December 18. He was diagnosed with a minor lung infection, and complained of fever and coughing.

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 15:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Dehradun Hindustan Times

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat addresses a press conference in Dehradun. (PTI FILE)

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at AIIMS in Delhi, was discharged from the hospital on Saturday afternoon.

The information was shared by his personal physician, Dr MN Bisht, who has accompanied him to AIIMS from Dehradun. Rawat was flown to Delhi from Government Doon Hospital on December 21 morning.

“The CM’s condition is now completely stable. All his tests have come normal and he is now showing no symptom for Covid-19 infection in him,” said Dr Bisht.

The CM’s physician, however, said that he won’t be flown back to Dehradun immediately.



“He would be in home isolation for some days at his Delhi residence as a precautionary measure. He would return to Dehradun after completing the home isolation period,” said Dr Bisht.

Uttarakhand has so far reported over 89,000 Covid-19 cases and 1,483 deaths due to the disease.

