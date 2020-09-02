Sections
Home / India News / Uttarakhand CM goes into self-isolation for second time after OSD tests Covid-19 positive

Uttarakhand CM goes into self-isolation for second time after OSD tests Covid-19 positive

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has gone into three-day self-isolation from Tuesday after his officer on special duty (OSD) tested Covid-19 positive.

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 16:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dehradun

chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. HT Photo. To go with PM Mussoorie visit story (HT photo)

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has gone into three-day self-isolation from Tuesday after his officer on special duty (OSD) tested Covid-19 positive.

This is the second time he has self-isolated himself within a week, said Madan Kaushik, a state Cabinet minister and Uttarakhand government spokesman.

“Rawat has isolated himself at this residence after his OSD tested positive for Covid-19. The chief minister, however, has tested negative, but taking precautions he will be in isolation for another three days.”

He said due to the self-isolation, a cabinet meeting scheduled on Wednesday has been cancelled and is now likely to take place next week.



Earlier on August 26, Rawat had gone into self-isolation after three of his staffers tested positive for Covid-19.

“As a precaution, all the staffers and security officers deployed at CM residence were tested for Covid-19. I along with my family members also took the test and with the grace of God tested negative,” he tweeted last week. “However, as a precautionary measure I will be going into self-isolation and will carry the works related to public and administration through phone and virtual platforms.”

On June 1, Rawat and two of his cabinet ministers quarantined themselves after their colleague Satpal Maharaj tested positive for Covid-19. Rawat tested negative five days later.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Biggest HRD reform’: Cabinet approves Karmayogi scheme for civil servants
Sep 02, 2020 16:00 IST
India conducts a million Covid-19 tests for second straight day
Sep 02, 2020 15:57 IST
Chushul aggression is part of China’s plan. It wants to provoke India
Sep 02, 2020 14:45 IST
No OPD admissions in AIIMS for 2 weeks to cater to ‘seriously ill’ Covid-19 patients
Sep 02, 2020 17:02 IST

latest news

Scribe dies of Covid-19 at Pune facility after allegedly waiting for ambulance
Sep 02, 2020 17:02 IST
Govt stops physical printing of diaries, calendars and coffee table books
Sep 02, 2020 17:01 IST
No OPD admissions in AIIMS for 2 weeks to cater to ‘seriously ill’ Covid-19 patients
Sep 02, 2020 17:02 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: With hundreds of Oximeter centres, AAP gets ‘closer’ to people in Bihar and all the latest news
Sep 02, 2020 16:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.