Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Uttarakhand CM inaugurates trial run of IVRS to monitor people in isolation

Uttarakhand CM inaugurates trial run of IVRS to monitor people in isolation

“It is necessary to monitor the persons infected with Covid-19, but it should also be ensured that contact with the patient is made at a convenient time. While taking feedback, the person living in isolation should face the least difficulty,” Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said.

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 11:02 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni, Dehradun

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat (ANI)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday inaugurated the trial run of Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) at the Secretariat for monitoring people living in isolation due to the novel coronavirus for Haridwar district.

Through this IVRS system, people living in isolation will be regularly monitored, all their problems and other information will be recorded in the system according to the response of the questions asked by the system. Through this system, questions related to symptoms, testing and follow-up can be asked and according to the answers, immediate medical help will be provided by informing the concerned nodal officers.

“It is necessary to monitor the persons infected with Covid-19, but it should also be ensured that contact with the patient is made at a convenient time. While taking feedback, the person living in isolation should face the least difficulty,” Rawat said.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand has reported 5,742 active Covid-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers protest enters 17th day: Toll plazas of Karnal, Panipat overpowered
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Shah meets cops, security officials to pre-empt any chances of violence in Delhi
by Shishir Gupta
India set to ask Pak for info on 7 Pulwama perpetrators
by Neeraj Chauhan
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 9.8 million, 30,006 fresh cases in 24 hrs
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Uddhav Thackeray wishes Sharad Pawar on birthday,calls him MVA’s pillar
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Uttarakhand CM inaugurates trial run of IVRS to monitor people in isolation
by Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni
Srinagar gets season’s 1st snowfall, more predicted in Ladakh and Kashmir
by HT Correspondent | 
Mexico’s senior Catholic leader backs civil unions for gay couples
by Reuters| Posted by Nishtha Grover
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.