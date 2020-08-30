Sections
Home / India News / Uttarakhand CM meets DRDO chairman, discusses plans of promoting defence sector in region

Uttarakhand CM meets DRDO chairman, discusses plans of promoting defence sector in region

The DRDO has one of its defence laboratories named Instruments Research & Development Establishment (IRDE) in Dehradun.

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 19:37 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dehradun

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and DRDO chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy at his residence in Dehradun. (ANI PHOTO.)

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday met Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy at his residence in Dehradun.

During the meeting, the two discussed the possibilities of promoting the defence industry in the state after the recent restriction by the Centre on the import of 101 defence items.

They also discussed about taking the help of DRDO in developing state-based industries and in agricultural activities in the border villages of the state.

During the meeting, CM Rawat discussed the matter regarding providing training and internship to the state’s engineering students in DRDO establishments in Dehradun and other places. to which Dr Reddy gave his approval.



In July this year, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) chief S Deswal met CM Rawat and raised issues related to roads, mobile and power connectivity, land for housing ITBP personnel and the promotion of tourism in remote and border areas of the state.

