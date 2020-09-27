Uttarakhand CM orders probe into electrocution of cyclist in Haldwani

Uttarakhand Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has instructed that the probe should fix accountability for the tragedy. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday directed Radhika Jha, secretary, Uttarakhand energy and non-conventional energy department to hold an inquiry into the electrocution of a man after a high tension wire fell on him on September 25 in Haldwani area of Nainital district.

Rawat instructed Jha to take action against officials responsible for the incident.

The deceased Kamal Rawat, son of MS Rawat and resident of Kathgodam, worked as a compounder at a private nursing home. He was commuting on his cycle towards the nursing home on Friday morning when the high-tension wire fell on him at Teri Puliya, killing him on the spot.

Radhika Jha said following the CM’s order, chief engineer in the department ML Prasad has been made head of the inquiry and he will submit the report to her soon.

She said in the preliminary inquiry conducted by a three-member committee of the department, dereliction of duty on the part of an officer has come to light. “Appropriate action will be taken against those responsible after the final report of the inquiry is submitted by Prasad”, she said

Jha said to ensure such incidents do not reoccur, the junior technical staff in the department will be trained.

“The kin of the deceased will be provided a compensation of Rs 4 lakh. Also, efforts are being made to provide financial help to the affected family through chief minister’s discretionary fund,” she said