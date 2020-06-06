Uttarakhand CM tests negative for Covid-19, 3 other ministers opt out

A week after Uttarakhand cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj tested positive for Covid-19, officials on Saturday said that chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat who attended a cabinet meeting with Maharaj has tested negative.

A senior official from Government Doon Medical College, requesting anonymity said, “We received the sample of chief minister Rawat earlier this week for testing as he came in contact with tourism minister Satpal Maharaj who tested positive for Covid-19 last week. The chief minister has, however, tested negative for Covid-19.”

On June 1, Rawat and three cabinet ministers had decided to quarantine themselves despite the Dehradun district magistrate saying that all three were ‘low risk contacts’ and they just need to follow May 18 guidelines issued by the Centre.

The three ministers, Madan Kaushik, Harak Singh Rawat and Subodh Uniyal subsequently underwent a health check-up on Monday and returned to work on Thursday.

On May 18, the Union health ministry had issued guidelines on preventive measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 in workplace settings, including maintaining physical distancing of at least one meter, using masks, frequent hand washing, following respiratory etiquettes, self-monitoring, reporting any illness, whether in self or office staff.

According to the DM’s letter, the CM and the ministers were low-risk contacts and they needed to follow the directions and protocol issued by the Union health ministry on May 18 regarding the workplace.

The ministers said they did not go for testing because they were low-risk contacts.

Kaushik said, “I had quarantined myself at home as per the norms, but did not go for testing as I was not suggested to do so after the district magistrate clarified that I was a low-risk contact. However, a complete health check-up was done by doctors from the district administration and my health status was monitored continuously before I returned to work.”

Harak Singh Rawat, minister for forest and environment and Subodh Uniyal, minister for agriculture gave the same reasons for not undergoing Covid-19 test.

“I was found to be a low-risk contact but as a precautionary measure I had quarantined myself. As we all know test kits are limited in number and I was not suggested for testing by health officials, hence I did not opt for testing. The testing kit that would have been used for me can actually be used for someone who needs it more,” Rawat told reporters on Friday.

Uniyal said, “A team from the chief medical officer’s office had come for a thorough health check-up and they found that I am healthy. At the meeting, we had maintained proper distance from Maharaj and were found to be low-risk contacts hence I did not get a test done. I am constantly in touch with health officials and have not shown any symptoms so far.”