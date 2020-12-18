Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat tests positive for Covid-19

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat tests positive for Covid-19

The CM has isolated himself on doctors’ advice. Tweeting about his condition, he requested all those who had come in contact with him to isolate themselves and also get tested

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 16:05 IST

By Neeraj Santoshi, Hindustan Times Dehradun

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. (File photo)

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday and isolated himself at his residence.

Sharing this on his Twitter handle in the afternoon, Rawat tweeted, “I had got Covid test done. And my report has come positive. My health condition is fine and I don’t have any symptoms too. On the advice of doctors, I will remain in home isolation. I request all those who have come into contact with me in last few days, to isolate themselves and get themselves tested.”

This is not the first time Rawat has isolated himself during the epidemic. In September, he had isolated himself after his Officer on Special Duty had tested positive for Covid-19. Earlier on August 26, the chief minister had gone into self-isolation after three of his staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Earlier this year on June 1, Rawat and two of his ministers had decided to quarantine themselves after Cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj tested positive for Covid-19. Rawat had attended a Cabinet meeting with Maharaj. Later on June 6, Rawat had tested negative for Covid-19.

Many senior government functionaries have also tested Covid-19 positive in the state in the past week or so. On Wednesday, Uttarakhand health secretary Amit Singh Negi tested positive for Covid-19. On December 8, Amita Upreti, director general of the health department, had also tested positive for Covid-19.

Uttarakhand has so far reported over 84,000 Covid-19 positive cases and 1,384 deaths. The positivity rate in the state stands at 5.4% and case fatality rate at 1.63%. Dehradun district has so far reported the maximum 25,012 Covid-19 positive cases followed by Haridwar (12,905) and US Nagar (10,787).

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hathras woman was gang-raped, killed: CBI chargesheet
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Chinese firm behind Hambantota port project gets first contract in Sri Lanka’s Port City
by Rezaul H Laskar
Will bow my head in front of farmers, will discuss all issues, says PM Modi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
1st Test, Day 2 Live: Ashwin dismantles Australian tail with Lyon’s wicket
by hindustantimes.com

latest news

Geniuses you can count on: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza
by By Dilip D’Souza
Challon ke Nishaan: Sidharth Malhotra, Diana Penty unite for single
by HT Entertainment Desk
UP’s anti-conversion law premised on overturned court verdict, hears HC
by Jitendra Sarin | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
‘You can keep all the credit’: PM Modi jibe at Oppn over farmers’ protests
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.