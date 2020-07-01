Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Uttarakhand Congress leader says ‘corona sent by Lord Krishna’, BJP demands apology over comparison

Uttarakhand Congress leader says ‘corona sent by Lord Krishna’, BJP demands apology over comparison

“Both Corona and Krishna starts with the sound of ‘K’. Hence it’s obvious that the coronavirus has been sent by him in this world,” Uttarakhand Congress vice-president Suryakant Dhasmana reportedly said.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 07:45 IST

By Kalyan Das | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times Dehradun

The BJP has demanded an apology from Uttarakhand Congress vice-president Suryakant Dhasmana for his remarks. (HT File Photo)

A controversy erupted after Uttarakhand Congress vice-president Suryakant Dhasmana said the coronavirus pandemic has been sent by Lord Krishna, drawing a sharp response from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.

Dhasmana reportedly made the comment while participating in a debate on a local Hindi news channel on Monday evening. The statement was soon shared by several users on social media and many accused him of ‘insulting’ the Sanatan Dharma.

“Both Corona and Krishna starts with the sound of ‘K’. Hence it’s obvious that the coronavirus has been sent by him in this world,” he reportedly said.

Dhasmana, however, stated he had said nothing against Sanatan Dharma or Lord Krishna.



“My statement was completely misconstrued. I had clearly quoted the Gita while making the statement. In Gita, Lord Krishna himself has said that he is only the creator, preserver and destroyer of the world. Nothing in the world happens without his will. Referring to that I said, corona has been sent by Lord Krishna and its vaccine will also be developed by his will,” said Dhasmana.

The BJP demanded an apology from the Congress over Dhasmana’s statement.

“The statement shows how mentally bankrupt Congress has become. Lord Krishna came into this world to destroy the demons but by saying both corona and Krishna starts with ‘K’, Congress has compared him with the demon of corona in today’s world which is highly condemnable,” Devendra Bhasin, the BJP’s state unit vice-president, said.

“It should have been better if he would have said ‘K’ for Corona and Congress. It would have been more apt with the kind of hindrances Congress is putting in the fight against corona. It’s an insult of Hindu dharma for which Congress should apologise,” Bhasin added.

Dhasamana, however, refuted the allegations of the BJP.

“I am a staunch devotee of Lord Krishna and have been organising Bhagwad Gita Katha in Dehradun for the last 25 years. I don’t want a certificate from the BJP on religion as I know how to honour and follow it,” he said.

Uttarakhand has reported 2,831 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 39 patients have succumbed so far in the state.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Maharashtra to set up college for Marathi-speaking people of Karnataka
Jul 01, 2020 08:35 IST
India vs Australia: Spike in Covid-19 cases casts shadow on MCG Test
Jul 01, 2020 08:33 IST
Aarogya Setu, masks must as malls to reopen in Gurugram, Faridabad today
Jul 01, 2020 08:33 IST
Covid-19: Canada extends ban on foreign travellers till July 31
Jul 01, 2020 08:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.