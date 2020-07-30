Sections
Home / India News / Uttarakhand Congress MLA slips and falls into flooded rivulet, video goes viral

Uttarakhand Congress MLA slips and falls into flooded rivulet, video goes viral

In hilly areas, the mountain rivulets are flowing with additional water along with muck and debris like rocks and branches of trees, making it dangerous for locals to cross them.

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 23:55 IST

By Neeraj Santoshi, Hindustan Times Dehradun

Army personnel attending to the Congress MLA who slippped and fell into a rivulet in Dharchula. (HT PHOTO.)

Uttarakhand Congress MLA Harish Dhami had a narrow escape on Thursday in Dharchula area of Pithoragarh district when he slipped into a flooded rivulet due to a sudden rise in its water level. The water was filled with debris, due to which the MLA from Dharchula received minor injuries. Those accompanying him managed to get him out of the flowing rivulet.

When contacted over phone, Dhami said he had gone to Lumti and Mori village affected by heavy rainfall. “While I was returning and crossing a rivulet, there was a sudden rise in the water level. The water was filled with heavy muck and flowing debris. I lost control and fell. I got carried away for some distance, but over a dozen people who were accompanying me, managed to save me and get me out of the rivulet,” he said.

Dhami said he was given first aid by army personnel deputed nearby. “I have injured my leg. Now I am moving to Dharchula town where I will get myself checked by doctors,” he said.

“The situation in these affected areas is very serious. Water and muck is flowing down the hillside in huge quantities. The villagers have taken shelter in a nearby area and want to be shifted. I have been demanding chopper service for the last three years to help people in this affected area,” he said.



Due to heavy rainfall in some areas and higher reaches of the state, the water level has risen and connectivity to many villages has been affected. In hilly areas, the mountain rivulets are flowing with more water along with muck and debris like rocks and branches of trees, making it dangerous for locals to cross them.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) media in-charge Praveen Alok said SDRF teams shifted 50 people from Pithoragarh’s Byula village, a landslide prone area to a safer area six km away.

The SDRF personnel also built a temporary bridge in Lumti village in Pithoragarh and helped around 40 villagers to cross the swollen rivulet, he said.

In Chamoli district’s Trikhola village, five cows were buried under the debris after a landslide. On getting information about the incident, a SDRF team left for the area

One vehicle also fell into a river in Dehradun district near Laldhang. There were two people in the vehicle. One swam back to the bank on his own while the other person got washed away. His body was fished out by a SDRF team. He has been identified as Ajay Kumta, 24 from Shimla, Alok said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PLA holds drills in Tibetan plateau
Jul 30, 2020 23:56 IST
MC to rent out booths under Sector 17/22 subways, Sec 39-D and Mauli Jagran
Jul 30, 2020 23:56 IST
Pompeo cites LAC tension, says tide turning on China
Jul 30, 2020 23:54 IST
Delhi doctor tele-consults with chronically ill Assam man on a boat after he is cut off by floods
Jul 30, 2020 23:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.